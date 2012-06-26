HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $35 Million Estate In The Cayman Islands Has Influences From Around The Globe

Meredith Galante
With 850 feet of waterfront property, this insane Cayman Island estate is the perfect getaway at $35 million.The home, known as Royal Vista Estate, has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The house spans 28,000 square feet and is surrounded by 50 acres of indigenous plants.

You can’t help but notice the home’s Tuscan influence, from the marble floors to the dark wood.

Royal Vista Estate sits on a reef-protected waterfront.

The living room has huge arched windows, so you have a great view of the ocean.

The ceilings are made of reclaimed Douglas Fir timbers, imported from a dismantled Seagram's Warehouse in Canada.

This is a big room for just one tiny pool table.

The house has more than three fireplaces.

Handmade Czechoslovakian chandeliers light the home.

The kitchen has wall to wall custom cabinetry.

The kitchen has an adjacent butler's pantry.

All the appliances are stainless steel.

The kitchen is a chef's dream.

A custom ash wood bar will impress your guests.

This living room reminds us of our grandmother's house.

Rich wood and high quality Kohler fixtures are prominent throughout the house.

There's a cozy home office if you need to get some work done.

The master bedroom has a sitting room.

The master bedroom has a private terrace.

The marble master bath is massive.

The bathroom features double showers, double pedestal sinks, and a double jacuzzi.

The guest bathroom is equally as luxurious.

This bedroom has very high ceilings and a great view.

Everyone will have more than enough space in their bedrooms.

Besides the ocean, there's also a private lake and pond on the property.

The home is elevated from the seaside about 30 feet, so you need to stroll down a bit to the beach.

There's a lap pool.

Marble statues by Aspen artist David Jungquist decorate the grounds.

There's a road behind the house connecting the property.

There's also a stable on the property.

Here's the private lake, with a lovely footbridge.

Check out the scope of the private lake.

The home is surrounded by greenery.

The property is a lovely mix of green and blues!

