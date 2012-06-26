HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $35 Million Estate In The Cayman Islands Has Influences From Around The Globe

Photo: Sothbeys International Real Estate
With 850 feet of waterfront property, this insane Cayman Island estate is the perfect getaway at $35 million.The home, known as Royal Vista Estate, has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The house spans 28,000 square feet and is surrounded by 50 acres of indigenous plants.
You can’t help but notice the home’s Tuscan influence, from the marble floors to the dark wood.
The ceilings are made of reclaimed Douglas Fir timbers, imported from a dismantled Seagram's Warehouse in Canada.
