60 SIX DOLLARS!

Oil closed its massive May run at $66.31, fuelled today by positive economic data from the U.S., India, and Japan. Also, the weakening dollar isn’t helping things.



Reuters: Oil prices have jumped around 30 per cent this month, the largest monthly rise since March 1999, buoyed by expectations of a global economic recovery later this year, which helped push stock markets higher.

U.S. crude oil for July delivery was up 87 cents at $65.95 per barrel by 2:18 EDT (1918 GMT), after reaching $66.47, its highest level since early November last year.

London Brent crude gained 91 cents to $65.30.

The dollar hit a five-month low against a basket of other currencies. A weak dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and tends to support prices.

Data Friday showed Japanese industrial production rose 5.2 per cent in April on a monthly basis, and the government said it expected continued gains through June.

U.S. growth data Friday also reinforced the sense that the global economic slump might be abating.

Here’s a brief recap of the month in Oil:

OPEC decided to leave production alone, and told the world it would like oil to cost $75 a barrel.

McKinsey put out a report that said an oil spike was inevitable.

So did the EIA and the IEA.

China was accused of hoarding oil. It also regained the thirst for the oil, as demand rose on year over year basis for the first time.

That’s slightly at odds with Exxon’s stance that demand hasn’t changed.

Of course all of this is going to kill the consumer, and stifle an economic recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.