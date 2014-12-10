A Bar In Missouri Offered Six Shots For $10 And Called It The 'Michael Brown Special'

Missouri Bar Mug Shots Pub in St. Joseph was offering six shots of tequila for $US10 as part of a “Michael Brown Special,” leading to protests outside the bar and overwhelming anger on Twitter and Facebook.

The deal offered the same number of shots as the number of gun shots “that authorities say killed the unarmed black teen about 300 miles away in Ferguson,” The Daily News reports.

“It’s not meant to cause any harm,” the owner of Mug Shots told Fox 4. “I should have thought a little bit more about it before I made it a shot special.”

The owner, who asked news outlets to not reveal his identity, said he had heard other bars in the area were offering similar drink specials and “had good results.”

The motto of Mug Shots? “Sarcasm is always free.” The bar has since renamed the drink deal “the A**hole special.”

#ActionAlert 7PM tonight at Mug Shots bar in Saint Joseph, MO, 1720 St. Joe. Ave. For #MikeBrown & this special. pic.twitter.com/92U79Fur4G

— Bearded Elvis (@OldCaesarCole) December 6, 2014

