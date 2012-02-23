A Bankruptcy Judge Has Approved The Solyndra Bonuses

Photo: AP

WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — A bankruptcy judge has approved close to $370,000 in bonuses for certain employees of Solyndra LLC, a solar panel manufacturer that received a half-billion dollar loan from the federal government before declaring bankruptcy.Solyndra, based in Fremont, California, wanted to award bonuses of up to $500,000 to as many as 21 employees but scaled back its request after discussions with its official creditors committee.



The judge approved the revised bonus request following a hearing Wednesday.

Solyndra, which has failed to find a buyer to operate the company as a going concern, says it needs to retain key employees with the expertise needed for an orderly liquidation of its remaining assets.

Attorneys for former Solyndra workers laid off just before bankruptcy filing objected to the proposed bonuses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.