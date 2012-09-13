A Bankruptcy Court Is Selling Warren Sapp's Florida Mansion For $3.8 Mill

warren sapp house

Former NFL lineman Warren Sapp filed for bankruptcy back in April and now his Florida mansion is going on the auction block according to Realtor.com via Larry Brown Sports.Sapp’s 15,600 square foot mansion was listed by a bankruptcy court for $3.77 million. If it hasn’t sold by November 1st it will go on auction to the highest bidder.

Sapp’s house is seriously luxurious. Realtor.com says there is “a heavy use of marble, hand-painted gold leaf crown moldings and Venetian plaster finishes.”

The outlined area is all Sapp's property

A view of the front of the 15,000 square foot palace

Let's go in the gates

Right when you walk in, you feel like royalty

There's a spiral staircase

Here's the master bedroom

And adjoining bathroom

The kitchen

And a dining area

Outdoor fireplace on the patio

Awesome indoor pool with a slide

And your private access to Lake Butler

