A Bankruptcy Court Is Selling Warren Sapp's Florida Mansion For $3.8 Mill

Former NFL lineman Warren Sapp filed for bankruptcy back in April and now his Florida mansion is going on the auction block according to Realtor.com via Larry Brown Sports.Sapp’s 15,600 square foot mansion was listed by a bankruptcy court for $3.77 million. If it hasn’t sold by November 1st it will go on auction to the highest bidder.



Sapp’s house is seriously luxurious. Realtor.com says there is “a heavy use of marble, hand-painted gold leaf crown moldings and Venetian plaster finishes.”

