This Former Banker Decided He Liked Buffalos Better Than Banking So He Quit Finance And Moved To Africa

When Jose Cortes’ boss said to him last year: the next five years will be the best income-generating years of your life, the banker was indifferent.He’d already made a decision to quit the finance biz and move to South Africa.



Cortes, who worked for JP Morgan and Barcap before landing at Lehman Brothers and then Nomura, swapped stalking deals for stalking animals in May of 2010.

He’d noticed years ago on his annual African safaris, he was surrounded by mainly Europeans, and there was definitely an opportunity in the Asia-to-Africa travel market.

“When people compare notes after summer break, a tribal safari in Africa beats Tuscany, hands down,” he told Businessweek.

Cortes, a UPenn grad, began his safari tours in the 90s when he was working in the i-bank at JP Morgan in Hong Kong. But one trip in particular changed everything.

It was 1997 and as he was watching 14 lions hunt three buffalo in Botswana, he had an epiphany: he could make a lot of money by bringing more Asian travellers to the savannahs of Africa.He called his buddy in Manila, another banker called Victor Dizon, and they began to draw up plans for their new business.

Cortes even took a four month break to scout game reserves.Working out of their apartments in off hours—Cortes in Hong Kong, Dizon in Manila—the bankers contacted African tourism boards in Asia, negotiated rates with safari lodges, began hiring staff, and pitched colleagues on custom safaris. Cortes took a four-month sabbatical to scout camps and reserves.

Of course, he didn’t quit banking straight away – in fact, Cortes continued to surge up the corporate ladder.After nine years with JP Morgan, he went to Barclays for three years, and then jumped ship to Lehman, where he was managing director for two years, before the firm collapsed and he joined the posse of former Lehmanites taken on by Nomura.

But his safari business, which they called Asia to Africa Safaris, was surging too. Cortes would market the trips to clients on the weekends, and by 2006, the company was arranging more than 200 trips each year.

It suddenly dawned on Cortes that he favoured fauna over finance. So it was farewell Hong Kong, hello Cape Town.

We’d do the same: check out the safari brochure – the tours look incredible. And its obvious these guys come from a banker background: they offer combined golfing-safari trips.”It’s not all about money. When you convince someone to go to Africa and they come back saying it was the best trip of their life, that’s 100 times better than hearing a CFO say, ‘Thanks for doing my deal,'” he told Businesweek.

