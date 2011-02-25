This 28-Year Old I-Banker Just Had The Most Expensive Car Crash Ever

Steffen Korbach.

A German investment banker and millionaire named Steffen Korbach just escaped from the most expensive car crash in history.Korbach was driving the $2.2 million Pagani Zonda F Clubsport, of which there are only 25 in the world, when he smashed the car into a roadside barrier on an Italian highway.



Korbach, who’s 28, was driving the car with a 21-year-old lady passenger, and both somehow managed to escape unharmed even though the car has no airbags — apparently the structure of the car is so safe, they’re unnecessary.

A Pagani Zonda F series, when it’s not crushed to smitherines.

I began to accelerate after the 60kmh zone ended, and had reached about 100kmh when I suddenly saw a huge puddle of standing water on the road ahead.

I felt the controls go light as the car aquaplaned on the puddle, and although I reduced power, the rear end stepped out. I instinctively corrected the slide, but just as I felt the car coming back under control, I ran out of room, and the rear hit the Armco barrier.

Korbach has a reputation as a car-lover. And as the Mirror pointed out, he won’t be without wheels while the Zonda gets repaired. His collection includes a $1.3 million Bugatti Veyrons, two Lamborghinis and an $810,000 Porsche-made Gemballa Mirage.

Coincidentally, Korbach was en route to Milan to replace the Zonda and pick up a new Pagani Huayra, which he reportedly has on order.

And unlike other banker road-rebelliousness, Korbach wasn’t even driving that fast.

According to the Mirror, the banker “smashed it up when he hit a puddle of water at low speed.”

But, because the maximum speed limit on Italian motorways is 70 mph, in addition to repairing the mangled vehicle, Korbach will lose his licence for three months and have to shell out some cash to fix the highway barriers, according to the Austrian Times.

Still, a pittance compared to what he could have lost.

FYI, for those of you who haven’t heard of Pagani (we hadn’t), this is how they fit into the world of uber-luxury sportscars, via TopSpeed:

In the world of supercars you have many different players. Ferrari is the technological wonder child, while Lamborghini is that school bully that developed a bit of common sense with age. Aston Martin is the sophisticated gentlemen spy that can charm any living thing with a single word.

Then, you come to Pagani, the new boy. These cars don’t feature any sophistication or old world charm. Yet, their radical designs and outrageous performance have placed them in the top tier of the supercar tree…

