As you probably know, one of the things you can do on Amazon.com is create a list of books that fit into one particular sort of category.



Some of your more typical “Wall Street” book lists include “Muckrackers, Whistleblowers, and Reformers,” and “Trying to understand Wall Street, the credit crunch, and market mayhem?”

Then there’s this one list that jumped out at us because it’s like “what white people like,” but only for financiers and only about non-financial books.

Vincent Poirer, the Tokoy-based banker who made it, titled it, “Non financial books that are popular among Anglo Saxon financiers.”

After glancing over the list (pasted below) and judging it almost completely inaccurate, we asked a few “Anglo Saxon financiers” to weigh in. It’s caused a contentious debate. Only one person can appreciate the fact that the “Atkins” diet book is #9.

And everyone has a few to add to the list: “American Psycho,” “Guns Germs and Steel,” and probably some of the books on Jamie Dimon’s suggested reading list.

A couple of the criticisms we’re hearing:

The first one is [a non-financial book that is popular among Anglo Saxon financiers], the rest aren’t.

Why is Oprah’s book on the list?

Here’s the Amazon list-maker’s full list along with his comments on why Anglo Saxon bankers would like each of them:

The Art of War by Sun Tzu “How to win – lessons from the Chinese” The Prince by Machiavelli “How to win – lessons from the Italians” My Early Life by Winston Churchill “Churchill on himself – quoted in all presentations by all senior Anglo-Saxon bankers.” Marlborough: His Life and Times by Winston Churchill “Churchill on his ancestor – also quoted.” Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations by John Bartlett “For Anglo-Saxon bankers who don’t have the time, energy, or intellect to read (Churchill or anything else).” The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire”For Anglo-Saxon bankers who DO have the time, energy, and intellect to read!” The Conquest of Gaul by Julius Ceaser “Translated from Latin, but it fits the typical Anglo-Saxon banker’s reading pattern.” The Phenomenon of Man”What Robert S. McNamara reads (does NOT fit the typical Anglo Saxon banker’s reading pattern).” Dr. Atkins New Diet Revolution”The current “In” diet…” [List was made in 2005] The Uncommon Wisdom of Oprah Winfrey”For French bankers working for Anglo-Saxon banks who tire of Churchill (and Bartlett’s).”

It’s really not that bad, but we’re sure you have something to add. Have at it in the comments.

