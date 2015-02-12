A bank is creating 'GAYTMs' to celebrate Sydney's gay and lesbian mardi gras

The only GAYTM in the village…

The ANZ Bank is once again transforming ATMs into works of art across Sydney during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival later this month.

The GAYTM campaign last year drew international acclaim, winning a number of awards including top honours at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

This year’s campaign, called The only GAYTM in the village, will see one Australian town awarded their very own GAYTM during Mardi Gras.

Mark Hand, Chair of ANZ’s Australia Division Diversity Council, says:

“It’s very exciting to bring a new element to the GAYTM campaign this year by involving not just Sydney but communities across Australia. It gives Australians far and wide a chance to show their support for diversity and also to celebrate Mardi Gras.”

Australians can vote from today for the location they would like to see host “The only GAYTM in the village” by visiting the GAYTM website or the ANZ Facebook page.

