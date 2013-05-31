A Bad Month For Australian Banks, On Track For Their Biggest Monthly Fall In Three Years

Photo:
Banks in Australia look like they are going to have their worst monthly fall in three years, according to Bloomberg News.
The ASX 200 Banks index is down 12% this month, on track for the biggest decline since May 2010.
Westpac is down more than any of the other Big Four, falling 16% as of 12:43 PM AEST.
Read more here.
Now read: Here Is Why The RBA Will Keep The Cash Rate On Hold At Its Meeting Next Week: HSBC
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.