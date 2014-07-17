Two Melbourne Guys Lost $1.1m Of Cars Between Them In One Day Of Stupidity

A Ferrari 458 Italia. Picture: Getty Images

Victoria Police pulled over $1.1 million worth of cars yesterday in just two incidents. Both vehicles belonged to a couple of mates.

The first – a $600,000 McLaren MP4-12C – was flagged down at 2.30pm.

The car was unregistered and the 38-year-old driver was fined $738 and forced to leave it by the side of the road.

We don’t have a pic of it, but here’s one being carted away in Melbourne last year:

Vic Police’s second pick up of the day was a 2011 Ferrari 458 – around $500,000 worth. As with the McLaren, the Ferrari was pulled over on Toorak Rd.

And also as with the McLaren, it was unregistered. Only this time the driver – a 33-year-old man from Toorak – was disqualified from driving at the time, so Vic Police got to keep the car.

You can see images of the Ferrari heading for its new home here at The Age.

The driver was picked up by his mate – the same man who had walked away from his unregistered McLaren just six hours earlier.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the Ferrari will be released to its owner in 30 days.

Its owner will be charged on summons for using an unregistered vehicle and driving while disqualified.

