The 'Bachelorette' producers couldn't help themselves with this ridiculously terrible goodbye scene

ABC ‘Don’t cry,’ said Derek to himself.

“The Bachelorette” is often full of ridiculous moments, including the planting of a tabloid magazine earlier this season to stir up drama, but Monday night’s tear-filled episode, which took place in Argentina, still has me laughing out loud.

It all started with JoJo being sent on another two-on-one date — the first time it has happened twice on a season — with Chase and Derek. The date itself was a tango date between the three of them, and that was awkward enough, but things took a laughable turn when JoJo gave Chase the date rose.

Once Derek said his farewell and was in the car, he began to talk about himself in third person, which was hilarious.

“I wasn’t enough,” he told the cameras. “I thought I was enough; I’m not. I’m Derek and Derek is imperfect.”

And then he began to cry, telling himself not to cry … in third person!!!

ABC She sang ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ to JoJo and Chase.

As if that wasn’t enough, JoJo and Chase continued their date and got all romantic while a singer performed “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” which the editors juxtaposed over Derek crying in the car.

Fans took to Twitter to laugh at the ridiculousness of Derek’s goodbye. We see what you did there, “Bachelorette” producers.

Don’t Cry for me Argentina is playing as Derek cries and I don’t think I’ve ever loved a moment on the bachelorette so much

— Gail (@gpod18) June 28, 2016

A singer belting out “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” while a grown man breaks down sobbing in a limo = a work of art #TheBachelorette

— Emily Yahr (@EmilyYahr) June 28, 2016

ARE THEY SINGING DONT CRY FOR ME ARGENTINA RN??? #TheBachelorette

— Kristin Salaky (@KristinSalaky) June 28, 2016

Oh I get it, because they’re in Argentina and people are crying #TheBachelorette

— Kristin Salaky (@KristinSalaky) June 28, 2016

Oh wow, catching up on Bachelorette & the juxtaposition of Derek earnestly speaking in 3rd person & crying in a car PLUS Evita?! Perfection.

— Molly Ephraim (@MollyEphraim) June 28, 2016

JoJo was emotional following the two-on-one date and couldn’t bring herself to get rid of anyone else during the final rose ceremony — Wells was also sent packing earlier in the episode — so we are now down to the final six.

You can watch the entirety of the ridiculous scene below:



NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.