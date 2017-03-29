A baby was born in an ambulance station amid the chaos of Cyclone Debbie

Queensland Ambulance/ Facebook

Among the chaos and destruction of Cyclone Debbie, a baby girl was delivered at the Whitsunday Ambulance Station at Cannonvale, near Airlie Beach.

Baby Billiana was born at 4.20am on Wednesday during the peak of the Category 4 cyclone.

The ambulance crew got a call just after 4am that a woman was in labour in the Whitsundays area.

With road closures and damage the paramedics couldn’t take her to the hospital and were forced to deliver the baby in the station, said the Queensland Ambulance Service director of operations Dave Hartley.

The successful delivery was announced on Twitter this morning.

How good is this! Welcome to the world baby girl, QAS paramedics with mum, dad and bub #Cannonvale. pic.twitter.com/5u0fmylGly — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 28, 2017

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted her best wishes to the proud parents.

Best wishes to Billiana's proud parents – some good news in the midst of #CycloneDebbie & thank you to @QldAmbulance – exceptional work. https://t.co/MiGzAVMb7e — AnnastaciaPalaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 28, 2017

