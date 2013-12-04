A Baby Elephant Died Playing With A Toy Tyre At Melbourne Zoo

Sanook/ photo supplied

An elephant calf has died after its neck was trapped in a tyre at Melbourne zoo.

The animal, named Sanook, was in its barn when its became stuck and suffocated.

According to the zoo the tyre was one of its favourite toys.

“To our knowledge no such accident has taken place previously in any zoo with elephants,” said Melbourne Zoo director Kevin Tanner.

Tyres are commonly used in elephant enclosures around the world, he said. “we have reviewed the CCTV footage from last night which has indicated that his death was a result of a tragic accident.”

