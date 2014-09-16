A 93-Year-Old Auschwitz Guard Has Been Charged As An Accessory To 300,000 Murders

A 93-year-old man has been charged in Germany with 300,000 counts of accessory to murder as part of an ongoing investigation into former Auschwitz guards.

Oskar Groening has been accused of assisting in operations at the infamous Nazi concentration camp, located in occupied Poland, between May and June 1944.

During this period it is believed around 425,000 Jews from Hungary were brought to Auschwitz and at least 300,000 of them were almost immediately gassed to death, The Australian reported.

Groening insists that, while he witnessed the heinous activities carried out by the Nazi’s, he himself did not commit any crimes.

In a statement earlier this week, prosecutors said Groening “helped the Nazi regime benefit economically, and supported the systematic killings”, revealing that he had helped collect and tally money stolen from murdered inmates.

The national inquiry into Auschwitz guards – instigated by federal investigators – started last year when state prosecutors began pursuing charges under a new precedent in German law.

More here.

