A 91-year-old man has been charged with trafficking cocaine hidden in soap

A 91-year-old Sydney man has been charged with trafficking cocaine hidden in soap.

The Australian Federal Police say the elderly Epping man had 27 bars of soap, filled with about 4.5kg of cocaine. He was stopped by Australian Border Force officers upon arrival on a flight into Sydney Airport from New Delhi on 8 July, 2015, when his luggage was tested positive for illegal substances.

It is believed the man had fallen victim to a scam laid out by a criminal drug courier syndicate.

AFP officer Wayne Buchhorn said that even if you unwittingly bring drugs into the country you may be charged.

“Claiming ignorance of drugs hidden inside your luggage does not automatically mean you will not face criminal charges,” Buchhorn said.

“People can expect they will be charged if they knowingly bring drugs into Australia, or are reckless or wilfully blind to the fact that there could be narcotics concealed inside their luggage or items they are carrying.”

The 91-year-old has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and is due to face Sydney Central Local Court on Tuesday.

The maximum penalty for drug importation is life imprisonment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.