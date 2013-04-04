A 90210 Star Signs On To Become The Latest Celebrity Coupon Blogger

She may have spent more than a decade playing coveted teen socialite Kelly on Beverly Hills 90210, but Jennie Garth, now 41 and a single mum of three, is clearly ready to embrace her frugal side.



Garth has signed on as a celebrity blogger for coupon site RetailMeNot.com‘s digital magazine, The Real Deal.

“As a newly single mum of three, I’m trying to juggle everything: my kids, my career and, if I’m lucky, some sort of personal life,” she wrote in her debut post. “Every minute is precious, and now more than ever, every dollar I bring home, or manage to save, means more safety and security for my family and our future.”

Garth has been a star on the small screen since the 80s and spent a decade married to Twilight star Peter Facinelli, whom she divorced last year. She was recently featured as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and nabbed her own reality show on CMT.

It may sound like an unlikely pairing, but Garth insists her roots are about as humble as they come.

Garth grew up in Urbana, Illinois, more than 2,000 miles from her alter ego on Beverly Hills. Her family grew their own food on their ranch, where she was raised with five siblings.

“I can still remember flipping through the tattered pages of my mum’s favourite cookbook, about feeding a family on $12 a week,” she writes.

If anything, we hope Garth fares better in the realm of celebrity coupon blogging than Kate Gosselin. The reality TV mum of eight was fired from her gig as a weekly blogger for CouponCabin.com due to creative differences in October.

“Our goal at RetailMeNot continues to be to help consumers make sense of a world where they are inundated with deals, and to use a blend of news reporting, expert advice and entertainment to help shoppers make well-informed choices,” Kristen Remeza, the editor-in-chief of The Real Deal by RetailMeNot said in a statement.

