A 9 Year Old Just Blew Past Her $829 Kickstarter Goal To Build Her Own Video Game

Mackenzie Wilson, age 9, has a score to settle with her older brothers.



They didn’t think she could build her own video game, so she went ahead and launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $829 to make a role playing game (RPG).

After just one day, Mackenzie has already raised $11,471 from 650 backers, surpassing her goal by a longshot.

Since Mackenzie is only nine and therefore not legally able to have a project on Kickstarter, the project is under her mother Susan Wilson’s name.

The funding will help Mackenzie cover the cost of attending an RPG STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) camp where she will be able to make and design her own game.

Mackenzie doesn’t intend for the game to be violent or have any bad words.

“And most importantly, I want a game that allows team members to face danger together and get hurt but doesn’t kill team mates off & eliminate them from battle,” Mackenzie writes on Kickstarter.

Other than building her own game, Mackenzie hopes her Kickstarter campaign will encourage other young girls to get into tech.

“It’s no secret there aren’t enough females in STEM professions so part of my Kickstarter campaign is aimed at raising awareness and getting girls thinking about careers in technology at an early age,” Mackenzie writes. “I want to be a role model for kids – but especially to girls so there are more girls in tech because I don’t want to be the only girl in the room.”

Check out her Kickstarter video here.

