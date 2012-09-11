HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $75 Million NYC Triplex With A Sushi Kitchen And Cigar Room

Photo: via Street Easy

A triplex inside The Heritage at Trump Place on the Upper West Side has hit the market for $75 million, the New York Post reported.The condo is in the 150-unit building on Riverside Boulevard.



The home has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and spans 11,000 square feet—which is absolutely massive.

The condo was originally commissioned by an international businessman, who was on assignment in NYC and now has returned overseas, according to the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.