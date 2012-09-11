HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $75 Million NYC Triplex With A Sushi Kitchen And Cigar Room

Meredith Galante
Photo: via Street Easy

A triplex inside The Heritage at Trump Place on the Upper West Side has hit the market for $75 million, the New York Post reported.The condo is in the 150-unit building on Riverside Boulevard.

The home has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and spans 11,000 square feet—which is absolutely massive.

The condo was originally commissioned by an international businessman, who was on assignment in NYC and now has returned overseas, according to the listing. 

The home is a combination of six units.

The current owner is asking $5,156 per foot.

The home faces the Hudson River.

There are multiple kitchens in the condo, and an extra sushi-prepping station.

The grand dining room sits 18.

Every level of the home has a hidden panic room.

If you decide to purchase this home, be prepared to lay out a jaw-dropping $19,705 a month in common charges.

The billiards room has a flat screen TV and bar.

The gym is lit like a night club.

The spa's floor is white-striped marble.

The bedrooms have chandeliers and huge picture windows.

