A 69-Year-Old Woman Has Been Trolling The Brooklyn Nets For Years

Getty Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokorov

For a while, www.nets.com was the biggest mystery of the Brooklyn basketball team.

The site kept fans on their toes.

Instead of a schedule of games, The New York Times reports, the site led search bar typers to “an amateurishly designed page with a photo of (owner Mark) Cuban sticking out his tongue; the personal home page of Jason Kidd, who had a messy split with the Nets this summer after a single season as their coach; an All-Star team ballot for the Knicks.”

So who was behind the site? No one could figure it out.

Until now.

The Times reports the site owner, who bought Nets.com with her son back in the dot com boom, is 69-year-old Jane Hill. She lives in Santa Fe, and she wants the Nets to buy the site from her for a five-million-dollar price tag, a price the Nets have denied her.

If you type in Nets.com, it leads you to an eBay listing for the domain name. The photo in the listing? Mark Cuban. The reserve price, the bidding block says, has not been met.

According to The New York Times, Hill said of the high price: “We were determined not to be malicious in any way, but we did want to get a little bit of attention,” she said. Her son says he loves it when people tell them that their antics are “the ultimate troll.”

“She got plenty of attention with the first prank website, which featured the photo of Cuban and the banner: ‘Looking for the New Jersey Nets? Looking for the Brooklyn Nets? They’re not here … but they SHOULD be!'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.