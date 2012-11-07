63-Year-Old Man Died While Waiting In Line To Vote

Photo: Instagram

EFE reported a sad story from Puerto Rico on voting day: Robert Median Sotomayor, a 63-year-old man, died today while waiting to vote at a polling place in southern Puerto Rico.



Reports said he collapsed onto the ground and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Aside from electing their governor and representative to the U.S. Congress, voters are also able to express their opinion on whether or not Puerto Rico should remain a U.S. commonwealth.

