A $600 Ticket On United's Flight Between Tokyo And Bangkok Will Get You A Pretty Lackluster Meal

No warm nuts. No warm nuts! How dare an airline take away the pleasure of a little warm nuts before a long flight? Answer: when it’s United between Tokyo-Narita and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi.



Following a $600+ upgrade to Business Class, an 11.5-hour flight from SFO to NRT and some filet mignon, we were excited for a little more local fare on the 6 hour and 30 minute flight. And we got it. Kinda. If Trader Vic’s-recipe dishes can be considered thusly.

A starter of “seasonal mixed greens” was fine, but the entree choices did sound better than anything we could have self-packed:

· Trader Vic’s Braised Australian Short Ribs with Barbecue Plum Sauce

· Trader Vic’s Sesame Pink Peppercorn Salmon with Lime Leaf Beurre Blanc **our choice

· Pork Kakuni with Hanagata Rice

This is the set menu for the season on the United NRT-BKK route, so if you’re flying it anytime soon, plan to have only one dessert option: Eli’s Passionfruit Cheesecake.

Photo: Jaunted

The pink peppercorn salmon entree

Photo: Jaunted

Passionfruit cheesecake.

Photo: Jaunted

This post originally appeared at Jaunted.

