A 60-Year Look At Muni Bond Ownership In America

Our CHART OF THE DAY today provided a snapshot of who owned muni bonds in America. Overwhelmingly its households, either directly or through mutual funds.



But it wasn’t always this way.

The following chart from Absolute Strategy Research gives a great, long-term look at the issue.

Now how significantly banks used to play in this space, peaking in the early 70s. Now their role is fairly negligible.

