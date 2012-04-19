A 60-Second History Of Celebrity Apple Ads

Apple recently unveiled two commercials featuring Zooey Deschanel and Samuel L. Jackson hawking Siri and the iPhone 4S.



From Jeff Goldblum ranting about email to Samuel L. Jackson making gazpacho, Apple has quite the history of turning to big-name (and often quirky) celebrities to star in their ads. Watch our quick 60-second history of celebrity Apple ads below:

Produced By: William Wei

