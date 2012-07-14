A $60 Device Will Let paralysed People Write Emails With Their Eyes

The device can transmit data wirelessly over Wi-Fi or via USB into any Windows or Linux computer.

Photo: YouTube/InstituteofPhysics

A new device could allow millions of people suffering from conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries and amputations to browse the Web and write emails using just their eyes, according to researchers from Imperial College London.The device, composed from off-the-shelf materials and costing about $60, detects exactly where a person is looking by tracking their eye movements.



Someone can control a cursor on a screen just like a normal computer mouse and can click on items by winking.

The glasses are made with two video game console cameras that constantly take pictures of the eye to determine where the pupil is pointing.

Researchers were able to calibrate the device so that it even read how far a subject is looking, which could allow someone to control movement of a prosthetic arm or an electronic wheelchair with their eyes.

“This is frugal innovation [made by] developing smarter software and piggy-backing existing hardware to create devices that can help people worldwide independent of their healthcare circumstances,” researcher Dr. Aldo Faisal said in a press release.

Check out a person playing pong with the glasses:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

