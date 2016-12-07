A 6.5 magnitude earthquake claims at least 100 lives in Indonesia

Building rubble in Pidie following Wednesday’s earthquake. Photo: Zian Muttaqien/AFP/Getty Images

Update: The ABC reports that the death count has risen to 100 people killed and thousands injured as a result of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the town of Pidie, on the north-eastern coast of Aceh, a northern province of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island in the early hours of Wednesday.

The ABC reports that more people are feared to be trapped under the rubble of 40 buildings that collapsed, including mosques, shops and houses.

Indonesian search and rescue personnel, dozens of villagers, soldiers and police are currently trying to rescue the people trapped.

A collapsed mosque minaret in Pidie. Photo: Zian Muttaqien/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 17km.

Rescue work gets underway in Pidie. Photo: Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images

Images from the scene show the devastation.

A collapsed building in Pidie. Photo: Zian Muttaqien/AFP/Getty Images

The death toll is expected to rise as more people are pulled from the wreckage.

At least 5 aftershocks have been felt in the area but there are no tsunami warnings at present.

The Indonesian Government declared a two-week emergency period in Aceh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.