A 5-Year-Old Boy Lived With His Murdered Parents For A Day Before Police Found Them

Photo: Ian Hitchcock/ Getty.

A murdered couple have been found by police in their family home on the Gold Coast, a day after they were killed. They also found their five-year-old son – alive.

The bodies and the boy were found in the Upper Coomera home about 5.30pm yesterday when a relative made the grim discovery and called the police.

It has been reported that the boy did not witness the murders of his 39-year-old mother and a 43-year-old father, but was in the house when it happened.

A 36-year-old Upper Coomera man has since been arrested and charged for the murders.

He is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning on two counts of murder.

The boy is being cared for by relatives.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit their website.

