A 31-Year-Old Man Dies At The Opening Night Of The Vivid Sydney Light Show

Cameron Spencer/ Getty

A 31-year-old Randwick man has drowned while watching the Vivid light show at Cockle Bay in Sydney last night.

NSW police are currently investigating if the man tripped, fell or was pushed.

The man is believed to have fallen into the water around 11pm on Friday evening, when friends of the deceased say they heard a splash and then he was gone.

The man’s body was found on the ocean floor about three metres out from the unfenced boardwalk at 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Acting Superintendent McNulty appealed to people attending the festival to be cautious.

“It is a tragic event. We have to take care of each other, we have to take care of our community around us, our friends and family and especially the kids who’ll be watching these events for the next three weeks,” he said.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.