A $300,000 diamond ring is the most expensive item sold via iPhone app

If you thought Mercedes Benz was the only brand to make big bucks using iPhone apps, then the opulence loving workaholics will certainly show you otherwise. If you think m-commerce is unsafe, then you can’t be more off as Blue Nile just sold a stunning diamond engagement ring priced at over $300,000 using the brand’s iPhone app. John Baird, brand and corporate communications director for Blue Nile states, “Large jewelry purchases, running from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars, via smartphones happen quite frequently. When it comes to diamonds and fine jewelry, Blue Nile’s mobile shopping site and iPhone app are extremely powerful tools.”

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

