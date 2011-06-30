A 30% Second-Half Rally In China?

More from the contrarian view on China. And this would certainly light a fire under the global economy. Citic, CIC and Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co. say the Shanghai Composite is due for a serious second half rally as expectations of a hard landing have become too pervasive (via China Daily):



“The Shanghai Composite Index’s 6.2 per cent retreat this quarter sent the gauge to 11.6 times estimated profit, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It took the global financial crisis and a decline in China’s growth rate to a seven-year low of 6.8 per cent to push valuations this low in November 2008. The Shanghai gauge rebounded 49 per cent in the next six months.

CITIC Securities Co and China International Capital Corp, which predicted the drop this quarter, say the market will rally in the second half as inflation peaks and the government sustains the economic expansion by easing credit. Even Nouriel Roubini, the New York University economist who says China may face a “hard landing” after 2013, expects growth of at least 8.8 per cent in 2011 and 2012.

“The market has basically priced in a very pessimistic outlook for the economy,” said Ling Peng, chief strategist at Shanghai-based Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co, ranked China’s most influential research provider by New Fortune magazine last year. “A hard landing of the economy is very unlikely,” he said, forecasting that the Shanghai index will advance as much as 15 per cent by the end of the year to about 3150.

…CITIC Securities recommended shares of property developers and cement companies because of the government’s housing measures. China’s biggest brokerage, which turned “positive” on the nation’s stocks in a June 20 report after being “cautious” since April, has a six-month target of 3500 for the Shanghai index.”