A 3-month-old boy is the fifth person to die from Friday's rampage in central Melbourne

Mourners leave flowers and tributes to victims of the rampage on Bourke Street Mall. (Photo by Wayne Taylor/Getty Images)

A three-month-old boy has died from injuries sustained when a man being pursued by police deliberately drove into pedestrians in a busy shopping district in Melbourne on Friday.

It brings the total number of people killed in the incident to five. The other victims were a 10-year-old girl, a 25-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and 32-year-old woman.

The three-month-old was in a pram struck by the car when it mounted the pavement on Bourke Street around 1.45pm on Friday, mowing down shoppers.

The driver, “Jimmy” Gargasoulas, was known to police and was wanted in connection with a stabbing incident in the city earlier on Friday.

Members of the public look at floral tributes in Bourke Street on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne./ (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Gargasoulas was shot by police at the scene of the incident on Bourke Street. “He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is yet to be interviewed,” police said.

Gargasoulas was the subject of a number of bail orders. His mother, Emily Gargasoulas, has said she is ashamed.

“I’m ashamed of him and ashamed to be his mum. I’m so sorry to the families he’s hurt,” she said, according to Melbourne’s Herald Sun. “When I found out about what he did … I felt sick … so sick in my stomach.”

The Herald Sun also reports that the father of the 10-year-old girl killed remains at the bedside of his wife, who was also hurt in the indicent. There are grave fears for the mother’s life.

Police said a total of four people remain in a critical condition in hospital. Hospitals treated a total of 37 people for injuries.

The Victoria Police Homicide Squad are investigating.

