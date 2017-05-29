A 3m great white jumped right into a 4.5m boat and the fisherman didn't think it was all that interesting

Photo: Genevieve Francis/Facebook.

A 3-metre great white shark jumped into a small fishing boat off Evans Head on the north Coast of New South Wales on Saturday.

Fisherman Terry Selwood told the ABC he was fishing offshore when the predator jumped more than a metre out of the water, “right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor”.

The boat itself was only 4.5 metres long.

Selwood, who was injured in the incident, had to call the local marine rescue at Evans Head for assistance.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a cut to his arm.

Selwood, who has been fishing for 60 years, told the ABC that there was no reason for the shark to breach as it did as conditions on the water were smooth and he wasn’t fishing using burley.

“Really, it’s not a great story, it’s just a mundane thing that just happened and it’s over and done with, but something that I’ll remember,” said the veteran fisherman.

“But we’re all well and now I’ll just get on with life and repair the damage he made to my boat.”

Evans Head local Genevieve Francis was there when the boat was pulled in to the dock.

She posted this photo of the shark in the boat to the community notice board Facebook page:

Photo: Genevieve Francis/Facebook.

The ABC has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.