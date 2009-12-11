A 2nd Former Ropes & grey Attorney Caught In Galleon Web

It looks like Ropes & grey may have another former associate involved in the Galleon insider trading ring.



A former intellecutal proeprty associate at Ropes & grey has been named by the “U.S. attorney’s office in a “notice of intent to file an information,” the WSJ Law blog reported.

The assoicate is Brien Santarlas and such a notice of intent indicates that he assoicate is likely to plead guilty to criminal charages at a hearing scheduled for this afternoon. The Law blog notes that the lead prosecutor who filed the notice is the same one leading the Galleon matter.

Another Ropes & grey associate, Arthur Cutillo, was charged last month on insider-trading related charges.

The WSJ Law Blog story is here.

