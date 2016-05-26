A 24-year-old Sydney man has been charged over planned terror act

Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty Images.

A western Sydney man has been arrested today for alleged planning of a terrorist attack.

The 24-year-old from Bankstown was arrested outside his home this morning and will be charged with conspiracy to conduct a terrorist act.

The arrest was made by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), as part of the ongoing Operation Appleby investigation, after material was seized during search warrants conducted by Operation Appleby investigators in December 2014.

Police have ensured that there is no new threat to the community as part of today’s activity.

The total number of people charged by the JCTT Sydney in relation to Operation Appleby to 15 since September 2014.

It follows the arrest of an 18-year-old Macquarie Park man last week.

The teenager was also arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack.

