A 23-Million-Year Old Lizard Fossil Was Found Preserved In Amber

A screenshot of the fossilized lizard from EFE.

A 23-million-year-old lizard was found preserved in amber in Chiapas, Mexico, Spanish international news agency EFE reports.



Amber, or fossilized tree resin, can contain plants and insects that are tens of millions of years old, but it is rare to discover complete vertebrates, making this a particularly excited find.

The lizard, thought to be a new species of the genus Anolis, is believed to be at least 23 million years old because that is how old the amber is in which its soft tissue and skin was preserved.

The fossilized specimen measures 1.8 inches by 5 inches. It is now on display at the Amber Museum in San Cristobal de las Casas.

