A 22-Year-Old Sydney Woman Could Face The Death Penalty In China Over Ice Smuggling Allegations

There are reports today Kalynda Davis, a 22-year-old Sydney woman is facing possible death by firing squad in China after being allegedly caught smuggling 75 kilograms of the drug ice out of the country.

The SMH reported the young woman was arrested with 25-year-old Peter Gardner and charged with smuggling a commercial quantity of methamphetamine from Guangzhou city to Australia.

NSW police said Davis was reported missing on November 5 and when she was arrested overseas the matter was taken up by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

China’s drug laws are such that someone found guilty possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamines, narcotics or large quantities of other types of drugs could face the death penalty.

DFAT has previously stated it is concerned “there may be a pattern in the cases of some of the individuals being arrested” in China. The concerns prompted the department to issue an updated travel advisory in September warning of China’s severe drug laws.

DFAT is currently providing consular assistance to nine Australians facing serious drug charges. Arrests have been centred around China’s southern province of Guandong where the country’s anti-drug operations have caught hundreds.

