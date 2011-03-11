A 216-Year Look At Commodities Suggests The Current Super-Cycle Is Coming To An End

With so many big, momentous (seeming) things going on, we’re on a long-chart kick.



Earlier we posted a big chart from Stifel Nicolaus of equities vs. commodity prices.

Here’s another one from the same presentation, showing the 10-year moving average of year-over-year commodity prices (a tad convoluted, yes) going back to 1795! At least by this way of looking at it, the grand supercycle needs to come to an end soon.

Photo: Stifel Nicolaus

