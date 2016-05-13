A 21-year-old who was bullied for her skin condition is taking over the fashion industry

Winnie Harlow, 21, was diagnosed with vitiligo at age 4, and was bullied by her peers when she was younger. Now, the former America’s Next Top Model contestant is making major waves in the fashion industry, including a recent cameo in Beyonce’s new visual album “Lemonade.”

