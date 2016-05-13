A 21-year-old who was bullied for her skin condition is taking over the fashion industry

Winnie Harlow, 21, was diagnosed with vitiligo at age 4, and was bullied by her peers when she was younger. Now, the former America’s Next Top Model contestant is making major waves in the fashion industry, including a recent cameo in Beyonce’s new visual album “Lemonade.”
Written and produced by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.