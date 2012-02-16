A 21-Year-Old Driver In China Could Lose Everything After Clipping The Side Of A Rolls-Royce

A Rolls-Royce Phantom (not the one that was hit)

Photo: flightlog via flickr

A 21-year-old man in Nanjing, China, is facing financial ruin after he accidentally clipped the side of a Rolls-Royce Phantom while driving near the airport this week, ChinaSmack reports.The man reportedly sheared off part of the bumper of the luxury car, which could cost close to $158,000 to repair. The Rolls-Royce is owned by a corporation that was using it to shuttle VIPs to and from the airport, and is worth around $1.9 million, according to ChinaSmack.



Even if the man’s family sold everything they owned, including their home, they would still significantly fall short of that sum, ChinaSmack writes.

And since the man took full responsibility for the accident, he is not eligible for insurance coverage and will have to pay out of pocket. He’s reportedly reached out to the company that owns the Rolls-Royce in hopes that it will have mercy on him.

Now find out why China-made cars are not ready for primetime >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.