A 21-Year-Old Bank Of America Intern In London Has Died

Wikmedia Commons Bank Of America

Bank of America intern Moritz Erhardt died last week while completing a 7-week internship program in London, the bank confirmed to Bloomberg.

The cause of death is unknown, but is being treated as “non-suspicious,” according to a London police statement cited by Bloomberg.

Erhardt was found unconscious in his student residential building in East London on Thursday. From Bloomberg:

He was pronounced dead at the scene after being treated by paramedics, said the policespokesman, who asked not to be identified, citing agency policy. Erhardt was an exchange student at the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business and attended WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Vallendar, Germany, according to his biography page on social-network site seelio.com.

According to the online profile, Erhardt had also worked at KPMG Consulting, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank, and went to high school in Germany, where he was valedictorian.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Moritz Erhardt’s death,” Bank of America spokesman John McIvor said in a statement. “He was popular amongst his peers and was a highly diligent intern at our company with a promising future. Our first thoughts are with his family and we send our condolences to them at this difficult time.”

