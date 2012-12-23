A Charming 2012 Christmas Poem, For Wall Streeters, By Wall Streeters

Photo: Flickr – Zellaby

The Street Before Christmas 2012by Eddie Braverman



‘Twas the Street Before Christmas Two Thousand and Twelve

And everyone on Wall Street was hustling like elves

We’ve got a Mayan apocalypse we have to deal with

And if that doesn’t pan out there’s a big fiscal cliff!

It’s been a strange year, these twelve months gone past

A year marked by scandals and fortunes amassed

Let’s take a random walk down Memory Lane

Recounting the moments, both losses and gains.

We’ll start with the big stuff; the moments of pith

Like the New York Times Op-Ed by Goldman’s Greg Smith

He resigned citing greed running through the whole clan

I guess he stayed there twelve years for the great dental plan.

And speaking of Goldman, I’ll bet Lloyd was hangdog

At the retirement party for Lucas van Praag

The Vampire Squid will never be the same

Without LvP’s gift for shifting the blame.Morgan Stanley proved that we have much to learn

About IPO pricing and money to burn

If you want Morgan Stanley to give you the goodies

You better start with Asperger’s and a wardrobe of hoodies

What about Citi? That smelly dumpster fire.

They got beat on Smith Barney and forced Vik to retire

It’s a mystery to me how those guys avoid jail

We should just break them up; you can ask Sandy Weill

Who should we hit next? Whose epic fail?

How ’bout Jamie Dimon and his big London Whale!

Iksil bought SWAPs with reckless abandon

When he was done JP Morgan was barely left standin’.

And while we’re discussing losses a-mounting

Who the hell was doing MF Global’s accounting?

“Where’s all our money?” the customers whined

Congratulations, you fools, you all got Corzined!

For the rest of the poem, head to Wall Street Oasis>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.