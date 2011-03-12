AFL Introduces Preseason Coaches Poll, Why Don't Other Leagues Do This?

The 2011 Arena Football League season is set to begin this weekend, and for what’s believed to be the first time ever, the league unveiled a preseason coaches’ poll.



We wonder, why don’t other leagues employ coaches’ polls the way college sports have for years?

Fans gobble up “power rankings” around the Internet each week and hotly debate the listings on several major sites, but wouldn’t coaches’ polls be even more intriguing? The folks at Sports Illustrated and ESPN know their stuff, but we think it’d be a lot more interesting to see how great football minds like Bill Belichick view their opponents.

Obviously votes would have to be kept anonymous, but we think this is an easy and entertaining thing that the NFL could utilise relatively easily.

