A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Let’s take a look at analysts’ morning notes



Goldman Sachs

Apple: The stock remains on the “conviction buy list”. Due to Jobs’ medical leave of absence Goldman does expect shares to see some near-term weakness but they view any dips as a buying opportunity.

Their 12-month price target on shares of Apple is $430.

The management team is strong and Tim Cook is a proven leader and will step in if Jobs’ absence becomes permanent.

Apple has $51 billion in cash and investments which could be used to stabilise shares if needed

The stock is trading at a historical discount and Goldman sees no threat to earnings

UBS

Meritage Corporation: Downgrade to sell from neutral. We’re concerned that current constraints will limit demand and delay a rebound into 2010 but our earnings-per-share and price target remain unchanged.

We believe it is well positioned for a turnaround given its land light model, increasing sales in newer, more profitable communities and robust liquidity.

Our downgrade reflects concerns about valuations, not strategy.

Citi

Prudential: Maintain hold but increase price target. Our move is supported by an improved earnings outlook in the wake of continued equity market strength.

Wal-Mart: Reiterate buy. There are many growth opportunities at the retailer. Assortment changes as well as greater emphasis on international and e-commerce growth as well as opportunities for continued expense leverage our contributing to a positive outlook.

Morgan Stanley

Yahoo!: Downgrade to equalweight. We see good value on Yahoo!’s Asian assets but believe core business headwinds will limit share appreciation. Our analysts suggests Yahoo! shares are worth $19 with contribution from Yahoo!’s core business, Alibaba Group, Yahoo! Japan and net cash.

First Republic: Initiating coverage at equalweight. It has an attractive high-net-worth client base and expected market share growth in New York and Boston which will help it report exceptionally strong loan growth.

Barclays

Sunoco: Overweight. We think its acquisition of Harold Keene Coal will have a neutral impact on the shares given the size of the transaction.

It announced it would acquire Harold Keene Coal for $40 million in cash (including working capital). Sunoco estimates reserves of at least 16 million tons.

Harold Keene’s production has been sold as steam coal in 2011 , we think the net income contribution will likely be modest and may be only a couple million for the year.

JPMorgan

First Republic: Initiating at neutral. It recently reemerged as a publicly traded company and we find the unique business model intact, credit quality still best in class and key management still in place.

The competitive environment is less conducive to growth and could present some risks.

As part of the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 the limits on mortgages were raised as a measure to help the market which could reduce the amount of customers that come to FRC for a mortgage, their lead product.

