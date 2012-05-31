This Young Lawyer Is Owed $415,000 By Collapsed Firm Dewey & LeBoeuf

Photo: www.tklaw.com

A 2006 Penn Law grad is one of imploded law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf’s 20 largest creditors.Dewey filed for bankruptcy in Manhattan late Monday.



The once-gigantic law firm blamed its downfall on the economy and pay packages awarded to star partners known as “rainmakers.”

But a relatively young associate lawyer, not a rainmaker, is listed among big-league creditors including Thomson Reuters, Bank of America, and LexisNexis.

Emily Saffitz, now an associate at Thompson & Knight, is owed more than $415,000 in severance pay, according to Dewey’s bankruptcy filing.

Legal tabloid Above the Law pointed out in a post Wednesday morning that the sum likely represented more than a year’s worth of her salary.

Saffitz was not immediately available for comment.

