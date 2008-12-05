Casino Mogul Stanley Ho Pays $200,000 For a Truffle

This holiday party when you’re scratching your head to come up with something funny, odd, and unique to say, may we suggest,”Did you know the going rate for rare Italian white truffles is $100,000 a pound?” After that you’re on your own.



Reuters: Defying the economic downturn, an Italian white truffle weighing just over 1 kg (2.2 lb) sold at an international auction Saturday for $200,000.

The prized tuber went for the second year running to Hong Kong-born casino mogul Stanley Ho after an auction held simultaneously in Rome, London, Abu Dhabi and Macau, auction organisers said.

Last December, Ho bought a 1.5-kg specimen — one of the biggest truffles unearthed in half a century — for a record $330,000.

The 1.08-kg truffle — the biggest found in Italy this year — was flown first class to Macau, with an Italian chef accompanying it, for Saturday’s auction after it was picked on November 21 in the central Molise region.

Seen via: Luxist

