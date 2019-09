Shorting the yen has been one of the huge trades of the year, thanks to massive monetary easing and “Abenomics.”



In the last two days, that trade has reversed violently.

Via FinViz here’s how the dollar has fallen from around 100 against the yen to below 96 in about 2 days.

FinViz

