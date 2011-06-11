A 1925 Bugatti That Has Been Called The "Most Beautiful Racing Car Of All Time" Is For Sale

Photo: Bonhams

A sky-blue 1925 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix two-seater that has been called the “most beautiful racing car of all time” is set to hit the auction block in England next month.The vintage auto has an incredible past. Jack Perkins, former director of the Bugatti Owners’ Club and past editor of Bugantics magazine, purchased it for $98 after discovering it in 1950 at a British aerodrome.



He completely rebuilt it into a racing machine, though decades later the car was restored to its original two-seater Grand Prix specification.

It’s expected to sell for between $652,000 and $815,000.

Also for sale at the upcoming auction: A 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Cabriolet that’s expected to sell for as much as $1.14 million, and a 1967 Lamborghini once owned by Paul McCartney, which could fetch up to $195,000.

