Check Out This 170-Foot-Long Trampoline Trail Through A Russian Forest

There’s currently a 170-foot long trampoline in the middle of the Nikola-Lenivets forest in Russia.



It’s an art installation by the design team Salto that is currently on display at the art festival Archstoyanie. The trampoline performance piece is called “Fast Track” and was created by designers Maarja Kask, Karli Luik, and Ralf Lõoke.

The artists’ statement says the trampoline is meant “to create intelligent infrastructure that is emotional and corresponds to the local context, giving the user a different experience of moving and perceiving the environment.”

Visitors are welcome to jump the length of the trampoline and experience the bizarre nature trail for themselves at the festival. See images of it in action below.

Photo: Nikita Šohov and Karli Luik via Salto

Photo: Nikita Šohov and Karli Luik via Salto

Photo: Nikita Šohov and Karli Luik via Salto

