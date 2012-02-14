A 17-Year-Old Just Passed His Series 79 Making Him The 'World's Youngest Stockbroker'

Photo: www.worldrecordsacademy.org

For all you Series 79 test-takers out there, marinate on this…Seventeen year-old John Wang Clow is now the world’s “youngest licensed stockbroker“, according to the World Records Academy.



In August, at the tender age of 17 and 77 days to be exact, Clow passed his Series 79 with an 82 per cent score after two months of studying.

UPDATE: While he holds the Guinness World Records title for “youngest licensed stockbroker,” the Series 79 is actually an I-banking rep exam (PDF).

The exam is administered by the Financial Regulatory Authority and it tests aspiring investment bankers on M&As, buyouts, financial restructuring, public investment banking and refinancing.

According to Solomon Exam Prep, the Series 79 is one of the longest FINRA-administered exams consisting of 175 questions plus 10 additional un-scored questions given over a period of five hours.

The teenager, who attended prep school in New Hampshire, worked for his father’s firm, Hina Group, last summer.

Clow could not immediately be reached for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.