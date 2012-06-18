A 17-Year Old High School Junior Is Just Four Shots Back At The U.S. Open

Photo: NBC Sports

Beau Hossler is a high school junior from California that won’t even turn 18 until next March. He is also tied for eighth place, just four strokes off the lead, in what many consider the toughest golf tournament of the year.Hossler, who is expected to attend the University of Texas after he graduates from high school, hasn’t been intimidated by the The Olympic Club, attacking the greens. Through 54 holes, he is tied for third with 10 birdies including four on Saturday when he posted his second round of even-par 70.



Of course, Hossler, who entered the tournament just hoping to be the low amateur, is likely going to miss out on a huge payday. All professionals that finish in the top 10 will take home at least $185,086 of the $8 million purse. But as an amateur, Hossler will forfeit his winnings.

However, based on his ball-striking ability, we have a feeling he will make up for the loss soon enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.